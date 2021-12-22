Checolinski, Brian David

Brian was born Sept. 26, 1969, to Janet L. (nee Schuster) and Robert A. Checolinski in Hartford, Wis. He graduated from Horicon High School, Class of 1987. Brian's working career began with driving dump truck, becoming an over-the-road truck driver who owned and operated his own business for many years, and the final employment he enjoyed was as a locomotive engineer. He worked for Wisconsin Southern Railroad and currently for Canadian National for 21 years. Brian loved trains and attending train shows, shooting sporting clays, playing cribbage, riding his motorcycle, and muscle-cars. He was an avid fisherman and was passionate about our country, in which he was able to travel to 49 of the 50 states. His most memorable and favorite trip taken was to South Africa. Brian was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon and was strong in his faith. He loved his family and many great friends and will be sincerely missed.