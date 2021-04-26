Cheers, Dwayne

BARABOO—Dwayne Cheers was very much loved by his family, friends, church and community. Dwayne gave a lot of his time and resources to various causes and charities. Dwayne was a shining light and had a beautiful heart. Dwayne had a true heart for service for God and people. Everyone that came into contact with Dwayne immediately became a friend. His passing creates a huge void in our lives that will not be able to be filled! Dwayne Leaves to cherish his loving memory his special friend LaJanifer, stepchildren Charles and Tatiana, grandchildren Ca’tari and Jawaun, his siblings Marshall, Lonnie, Tom (Pam), Rose, Bernard, and Marvin (Linette). His aunt Alma Murray and great uncle Reverend James Dill. Dwayne Cheers also leave behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dwayne’s homegoing will be streamed live via Zoom for his beloved friends in Wisconsin. To request a Zoom link to Dwayne Cheers homegoing celebration, please reach out to FaithWorks Ministries at www.fwministries.com and click on contact us to request the link.