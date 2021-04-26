 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheers, Dwayne
0 entries

Cheers, Dwayne

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO—Dwayne Cheers was very much loved by his family, friends, church and community. Dwayne gave a lot of his time and resources to various causes and charities. Dwayne was a shining light and had a beautiful heart. Dwayne had a true heart for service for God and people. Everyone that came into contact with Dwayne immediately became a friend. His passing creates a huge void in our lives that will not be able to be filled! Dwayne Leaves to cherish his loving memory his special friend LaJanifer, stepchildren Charles and Tatiana, grandchildren Ca’tari and Jawaun, his siblings Marshall, Lonnie, Tom (Pam), Rose, Bernard, and Marvin (Linette). His aunt Alma Murray and great uncle Reverend James Dill. Dwayne Cheers also leave behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dwayne’s homegoing will be streamed live via Zoom for his beloved friends in Wisconsin. To request a Zoom link to Dwayne Cheers homegoing celebration, please reach out to FaithWorks Ministries at www.fwministries.com and click on contact us to request the link.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News