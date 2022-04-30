Dec. 7, 1961—April 21,2022

RANDOLPH—Cheryl Ann Taylor, age 60, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 21,2022.

Cheryl was born on December 7, 1961, daughter of Jerome and Orva (Fagerness) Pfeifer. She was married to Charles Taylor and together they had a daughter Heather. Cheryl was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flower gardens. She loved to cook and enjoyed family gatherings and holidays. Cheryl was a loving and caring woman with a contagious laugh. With all her heart and soul, she loved her daughter and grandchildren and will be forever missed.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Charles Taylor; daughter, Heather Taylor; four grandchildren: Melody, Brienna, Aaron and Nathan Tischler; six siblings: Joyce Maske, Luanne Pfeifer, Suanne Pfeifer, Linda Franke, John Pfeifer, Gary Pfeifer and Steven (Marge) Ostgaard; further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law: Michael Maske and Doug Quisenberry.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph, WI.

A funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.