Feb. 11, 1953—Feb. 20, 2022

WAUKESHA—Cheryl “Cheri” Saunders passed away unexpectedly at her Waukesha home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Cheri was born in Black River Falls, lived in Baraboo through childhood, and completed high school in “BRF” while living with her beloved Grandma Rachel. BRF and Baraboo remained dear to her throughout her life.

Following graduation, she returned to Baraboo, married, and started a family, working at Flambeau Plastics. As her children moved on to start their own families, Cheryl travelled to various parts of Wisconsin and other states before settling in Waukesha for the final years of her life.

Cheri was richly blessed by the love of her precious friends and caregivers, Susan Austin and Kerry Royce. As Cheri endured multiple health challenges, they ministered to her so well! The family extends deep gratitude to them for their generous, faithful, and patient care.

Since childhood, Cheri was known for her love for older folks, with whom she would easily form friendships. She was an avid storyteller, spinning tall tales reflecting her big imagination. Cheri learned to crochet from her mother, making gifts for family and friends, who still cherish them. She loved the color blue, pictures of wolves, and chocolate-covered cherries.

Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Rose Messer (Jim) and Lyman (“Red”) Saunders; nephew, Dan Jordan; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Cheri is survived by her children: Jeremy (Mary) Prindle and Rebecca Lori; grandsons: Austin, Dustin, and Zachary; sisters: Stephanny (Bill) Strachan and Terri (Scott) Hamilton; nieces: Tracy Madden, Kristin Moore, and Haley Shilts and their families; stepfather, Jim Messer; and beloved friends, Susie Austin and Kerry Royce.

A celebration of life will be held April 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at True Life Church, Pewaukee, Wisconsin.