Cheryl K. Towers

June 19, 1947—JUne 23, 2022

THE VILLAGES, FL—Cheryl K. Towers, of The Villages, FL passed away at home on June 23, 2022.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of almost 55 years Gary L. Towers; her two sons: Sean Towers (Tami) of IL and Wade Towers of WI; four grandchildren: Lyn, Kyle, Grace, and Jake; and her five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Leona (Kernan) Hull and brothers Lance and Robert.

Cheryl was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1965. She was a loving mother who cherished anytime she could have with her family. She will always be remembered as a caring and warmhearted person. Cheryl will be greatly missed by family and friends.

