June 4, 1955—March 24, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Cheryl L. Firkus, age 67, passed away with family by her side at Hillside Manor Nursing Home on March 24, 2023. She was born on June 4, 1955 in Oconomowoc to Kenneth and Joan (Buss) Steindorf.

She was a 1973 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills. Cheryl married Michael Steve Firkus on June 26, 1976 in Waterloo.

During her employment years she had worked at Hi-Life Rubber in Johnson Creek, Standish Industries in Lake Mills, Wisconsin Cheese Factory in Sun Prairie, Weiland Dairy in Columbus and WPS Insurance Co. in Madison. She retired in 2018.

In her free time she enjoyed playing Sheepshead, Yahtzee, Bingo, board games, watching movies and TV series (Yellowstone being her favorite). She also enjoyed mini vacations, staying in hotels, and going to the casino. Cheryl grew up in a large family and for her, family was always the most important thing in her life. She often said, “I am the happiest when all my children are around me”.

Cheryl was an outstanding, dedicated mom and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. Cheryl was a selfless, kind hearted person, who strived to make others happy. She has a smile that would light up any room she entered. Cheryl will truly be missed beyond measure.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth (Oscar) and Joan (Ellen) Steindorf of Marshall; three daughters: Tressan (Ben Hall) Firkus of Beaver Dam, Jennifer (Ryan) Shepard of Beaver Dam and Crystal (Josh Kayser) Firkus of Beaver Dam; son, Shawn (Charity Strohbeen) Firkus of Columbus; nine grandchildren: Kendyl, Isaiah, Gavin, Grayson, Addyson, Bentley, Mason, Sadie, and Aubree; three sisters: Pat Ramirez of Marshall, Kristine (James) Erickson of Columbus and Lisa (John) Skalitzky of Marshall; four brothers: Michael (Bonnie) Steindorf, Dan Steindorf, John (Theresa) Steindorf, James (Jamie) Steindorf all of Marshall; other relatives and friends. Cheryl is preceded in death by her grandparents: William Buss (Lydia Scheel), Oscar Steindorf (Elsa Niere); her ex-husband, Mike Firkus; aunt, Carol (Melvin Bergdoll); uncle, Ronald Steindorf; and nephew, Keith Hensler.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 1, 2023 with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Rev. James Adomeit will officiate.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Hillside Manor and Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam for their exceptional care they provided Cheryl over the past few years.

