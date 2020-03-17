Cheryl Lynn Saugstad, age 68, of Madison

Cheryl Lynn Saugstad of Madison passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 68 years. She was born on March 7, 1952, the daughter of Myron “Mike” and Patricia (nee Campbell) Saugstad, and step-father Hilbert Luplow.

She graduated from Juneau High School in 1970, UW- Whitewater, and completed her Master’s Degree at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Cheryl retired from Bowers Envelope Company in Indianapolis after 28 years of service. In retirement, she moved back to Wisconsin and lived in Madison.

Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Brian (Rosemary) Saugstad of Monroe, Kent (Brenda) Saugstad of Juneau, and Kurt (Janine) Saugstad of Greenwood, Ind. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, and an infant sister.

Due to the concern for the spread of the coronavirus, a private immediate family graveside service will be held at the Juneau City Cemetery on March 21st.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME Hartford is serving the family.

Condolences may be placed on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com.