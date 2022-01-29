PORTAGE/POYNETTE – Chester “Chet” Stephen Schwarz, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2022 at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. He was born on May 29, 1980 in Madison, WI to parents Stephen and Marilyn (Smith) Schwarz.

Chet attended grade school at St. Dennis in Madison and graduated from Poynette High School in 1998. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He loved fishing on the Chippewa Flowage and hunting on the back 40. He enjoyed shed hunting, foraging, and gardening. Chet was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially with his son, nephews and niece. Together, they enjoyed metal detecting, hiking, and playing basketball and football.

Chet struggled with mental health and addiction from a young age. He fought many demons, and we find solace in the fact that he has now found peace. He will be missed immensely by his family and friends. Chet will be remembered as a good soul with a contagious laugh and an unforgettable dimple smile.

Chet is survived by his son, Jordan James Schwarz and Jordan’s mother, Crystal Gray; honorary daughter, Cassidy Wegert; parents, Stephen and Marilyn Schwarz; brother, Christopher (Christine) Schwarz; sisters, Stephanie Weisensel and Anna (Todd) Christofek; nephews: Dallas, Jory, and Anthony and niece, Amelia; honorary granddaughter, Rayne; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his cat, Frosty.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Betty (DeHaven) Schwarz, Raymond and Elsie (Jacob) Smith; and his aunt, Kathy (Schwarz) Sauer.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for his son Jordan and can be mailed in Jordan Schwarz's name to Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704 or by contacting the family directly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.