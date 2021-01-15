Chojnacki, Lorraine

WEST ALLIS – Lorraine Chojnacki (nee Alexander), age 91 years, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was a resident of Palmer House Assisted Living at the Village at Manor Park in West Allis, Wis.
Lorraine Betty Alexander was born July of 1929 in Baraboo, Wis. She grew up on a farm in a lovely, turn-of-the-century farm home. She was the firstborn child of Florence (Fredrick) and Henry Alexander, who over time welcomed six more daughters and one son into the family.
Farm life and its hard work helped to form Lorraine's strong work ethic. After graduating from Baraboo High School, she left the farm and moved to the big city of Milwaukee where she attended cosmetology school; worked as a beautician; married and had her daughter, Mary Ann. Becoming a single mother, Lorraine changed careers and worked as a union meat wrapper for the Kroger Corporation and eventually for the Kohl's Food Store Corporation. After twenty years of service to that field of work, Lorraine enjoyed retirement, caring for her home and second husband, Alvin Chojnacki, who eventually became disabled. At retirement Lorraine also embraced regular entertaining of friends and family, utilizing the wonderful cooking and baking skills which she learned from her own mother on the farm. After she became a widow, Lorraine embarked on extensive travelling across America and parts of Canada.
Lorraine lived a comfortable and well-cared-for life at the Village at Manor for many years. She enjoyed all of the activities and the friends she made there. Lorraine also looked forward to regular outings she had with her daughter, as well as visits and outings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine was thrilled with a big 90th birthday party put on by her sisters at Palmer House, with many of her family in attendance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband and love of her life, Al Chojnacki; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and George Ewing; sister, Joyce Braun; first husband, Robert Howard; a nephew; and a great-nephew.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Howard) Hanson; granddaughters, Melanie (Hanson) Fullmer and Sarah Hanson; grandson, Paul (Sara) Hanson; and great-grandsons, Isaac and Ian Fullmer. She is also survived by her sisters, Audrey (Dick) Skinner, Diane (David) Pietenpol, Marjorie Alexander and Linda Alexander; and her brother, Robert (Liz) Alexander. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Lorraine's family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers and staff of Village at Manor Park for taking great care of Lorraine all these many years. They would also like to thank Lorraine's hospice care team from Vitas Healthcare who provided her with compassionate care during her last days.
A private entombment was held on Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee. Because of COVID, her family will celebrate Lorraine's life when it is safe to gather.
