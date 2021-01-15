Chojnacki, Lorraine

WEST ALLIS – Lorraine Chojnacki (nee Alexander), age 91 years, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was a resident of Palmer House Assisted Living at the Village at Manor Park in West Allis, Wis.

Lorraine Betty Alexander was born July of 1929 in Baraboo, Wis. She grew up on a farm in a lovely, turn-of-the-century farm home. She was the firstborn child of Florence (Fredrick) and Henry Alexander, who over time welcomed six more daughters and one son into the family.

Farm life and its hard work helped to form Lorraine's strong work ethic. After graduating from Baraboo High School, she left the farm and moved to the big city of Milwaukee where she attended cosmetology school; worked as a beautician; married and had her daughter, Mary Ann. Becoming a single mother, Lorraine changed careers and worked as a union meat wrapper for the Kroger Corporation and eventually for the Kohl's Food Store Corporation. After twenty years of service to that field of work, Lorraine enjoyed retirement, caring for her home and second husband, Alvin Chojnacki, who eventually became disabled. At retirement Lorraine also embraced regular entertaining of friends and family, utilizing the wonderful cooking and baking skills which she learned from her own mother on the farm. After she became a widow, Lorraine embarked on extensive travelling across America and parts of Canada.