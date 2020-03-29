Chris S. Olson, 52, Portage

PORTAGE — Chris S. Olson, age 52, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital. Chris, son of Chris and Patricia (Gawronski) Olson, was born Aug. 11, 1967 in Reedsburg.

The most important thing to Chris was spending time with his family. He, not so patiently, waited for his every Sunday pick-ups to come home to spend the day with his parents. He loved going for walks, car rides, playing connect four, swinging a good stick, and lounging on the couch. Chris’s favorite thing to enjoy was a cold soda; it didn’t matter if it was his or yours.

He is survived by his parents; Chris (Pat) Olson of Baraboo; sisters, Diane (Mike) Rathman of Baraboo, Lisa Olson of Madison; and brother, Brett Olson of Baraboo. He is also survived by his nephew, Noah Rathman of Baraboo; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Angie Gawronski and Carl and Gen Olson; aunt, Vicki Gawronski; and uncles, Joe Gawronski, Charles Gawronski and Terry Olson.

A private family prayer service will be held at Redlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the REM House on Evergreen in Portage where Chris has lived since 1998. For all your support and care we are eternally grateful. The staff at REM and his roommate, Richard, are thought of as family. We cannot thank all the staff of St. Clare Hospital enough for the care shown to Chris and his family.