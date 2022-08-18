July 24, 1939—Aug. 11, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—Christa Ursula Schmidt, age 83, of Camp Douglas, formerly of Lansing MI, died on Thursday August 11, 2022, at her home. Christa was the daughter of Johannes and Mathilde (Herdel) Hartung and was born on July 24, 1939, in Mannheim, West Germany.

After moving to Wisconsin from West Germany, she was married to Gene W. Schmidt and to this union four children were born, Henry, twins Daniel and Douglas, and Michael. Gene and Christa later divorced.

Christa then moved to Lansing, MI to be closer to her children. In 2020 they re-connected and were married in June of 2021 at Gene’s home in Camp Douglas.

Christa was employed as a Deli Supervisor for Meijer’s Grocery Stores for many years. Christa liked to sew, knit, go camping, and do crossword puzzles. She also loved dogs.

Christa is survived by her husband Gene of Camp Douglas; sons: Henry (Cindy) Schmidt of Holt, MI, Daniel Schmidt of Lansing, MI, Michael (Becky Schmidt) of Lansing, MI; two sisters: Elsie Smith of CA, and Thea Duffield of SC; and by seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Douglas Schmidt in July of 2022.

A Celebration of her life is going to be held later in Lansing, MI, (to be announced).

