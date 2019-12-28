Christensen, Theodora “Theo”

MADISON - Theodora “Theo” Christensen, age 75, passed away peacefully on the Solstice, surrounded by her family, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Joplin, Mo. to Alvin and Betty (Claybourn) Goettsch. Theo spent her formative years in Iowa, before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a National Merit Scholar and earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work. She had a love for ballet, anything music and UW Women’s Volleyball. She was a huge supporter of progressive causes. Theo enjoyed camping on lakes and the Mississippi River throughout Wisconsin, as well as anything outdoors. She is survived by her sons, Dirk and Erik (Gwen Bryan) Christensen; mother, Betty Goettsch; sister, Wesley Jane Valenta; brother, Stephen Goettsch (Jane); niece, Taryn Juidice (Tim); and nephews, Brad Valenta (Taylor) and Bryce Valenta. She was preceded in death by Robert Christensen, the father of Dirk and Erik; and her father, Al Goettsch. Her family would like to sincerely thank Meriter, Carbone Cancer Center, Capitol Lakes, and, especially Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to WORT or a charity of your choice in Theo’s memory.
A waterfall is a glimpse of forever to me, Rushing on in unadulterated flow, To all the tomorrows I’ll never see, From all the yesterdays I did know – By: L. M. Saffian
“Miss Otis regrets she’s unable to lunch today…”
