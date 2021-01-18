Christian, Allen A.

MAYVILLE—Allen A. Christian, 73, of rural Mayville, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the palliative care center at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison following a short period of illness with cancer.
Allen was born the son of Arnold and Marilyn (Wendegatz) Christian on December 5, 1947.
On June 13, 1970, he married Gloria (Krahn), at Emmanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, in the township of Herman.
Allen was a lifetime member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in the township of Theresa faithfully serving on many committees, chairs, as past elder and currently served on the school board and sang bass in the choir.
He was a 1965 graduate of Mayville High School. He had worked over 30 years at Broan Mfg. , Hartford, in the IT department.
Allen served his country in the army (1968-1969 Vietnam) and is a member of the American Legion Post 270, Theresa. He was an active member of the Lions Club of Theresa and currently served as secretary.
Allen enjoyed many years of playing the bass in polka bands in the local area, the Milwaukee area and beyond and all the lasting friendships that were created. He also enjoyed motorcycling, being outdoors in his woods and on his land.
Allen is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughter Melissa (Jesse) Decker of Dodgeville and his son Dustin (Lizzy Schneidler) Christian of Milwaukee; grandchildren Mason and Megan Decker; mother Marilyn Christian of Hartford; sisters Nancy (Bill) Connell of Oconomowoc, Norene (Al) Gonring of Lomira, Marjean (Rick) Lerch of Theresa, Marsha (Dan) Roskopf of Mayville, and Annette (Bob) Foshey of Hartland; sister-in-law Joyce Moldenhauer of Hartford and brother-in-law Jerry (Pam) Krahn of Nashville, TN. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Arnold, his brother Loren, parents-in-law ‘Sparky’ and LaVerne Krahn, and brother-in-law Richard Moldenhauer.
A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) Tn. Theresa with Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. Burial will take place at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
