Christian, Ronald E.

Ronald was born on Feb. 9, 1931, along with a twin brother, on the family farm in Cambria, Wis., weighing in at 2-1/4 pounds. He went to the grade school in rural Cambria and graduated from Randolph High School. He served in the Korean War in 1952-1953, and belonged to the Randolph VFW. He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a member of the church council and choir. On Oct. 23, 1954, he married Doris Wang at Trinity Church in Friesland. He was employed by Busse Brothers in Randolph for 20 years and then for John Deere in Horicon until his retirement in 1992. After retirement, Ronald worked as a handyman. He could fix most things and enjoyed tinkering with his Jeep and restoring his prized Graham-Paige car. He was always willing to help his farming neighbors with welding projects. He and his wife went on many trips with his cousin and good friends, Norman and Bernadine. Ron liked to visit with everyone he met. He enjoyed watching the local high school basketball games even after his children graduated. You would often find him at the Beaver Dam races or cheering on the Brewers, Packers or Badgers.