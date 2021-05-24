Christian, Wilmer A. "Bill" "Big Foot"

LEBANON—Wilmer “Bill” “Big Foot” A. Christian, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial, with military graveside rites conducted by VFW Post 9392, will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 4:00—8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Wilmer Arnold Christian was born on September 19, 1930 in Lebanon at home, the son of Herbert and Edna (nee Otto) Christian. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1952—1953 as a combat engineer and sergeant of his platoon. He left friends behind and wished there was more focus on MIA/POW and returning the remains back to their families. He was a member of VFW Post 9392 in Lowell.