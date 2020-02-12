Christian Wray Linde, 90, Pardeeville

He attended Wangness school for grades 1-8, graduating 8th grade in 1944. Christian attended DeForest High School where he participated in some sports and agricultural-related studies and graduated in 1948. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1950. After the service, he returned to the DeForest area where he farmed. Wray met Shirley Mae Miller, and they were united in marriage on April 23, 1955. They farmed and worked in the DeForest area until they bought a farm in Cambria and moved in 1967 and farmed there until 1992. In 1996, they built a home in Pardeeville, where they resided until 2019. He bought a truck and drove independently until 2000, then he delivered cars for Adessa until 2013. Wray was active in the Cambria FFA Alumni, a member of the Cambria School Board for many years, member of NFO, and the Rio Cooperative.