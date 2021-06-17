Christianson, Betty J.

She was born on June 8, 1927, to Louis and Marie (Butterfield) Achterberg on a dairy farm in Town of Caledonia, Wis., the oldest of five children. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse, Dog Hollow School, and went on to graduate from Portage High School in 1945, then attended Madison General Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1948. She found her first nursing job in Chicago at Cook County Hospital, then returned to the area after the death of her first husband. Betty worked through four decades in several nursing fields including hospitals, doctor's offices, school nursing, and public health. Hobbies included sewing, gardening, reading, creative writing, golfing and especially creating wedding cakes for family and friends. She was an active member of the Women's Civic League of Portage and the Portage Wisconsin Historical Society. She was also a member and elder at the Portage Presbyterian Church for many years.