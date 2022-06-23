Oct. 6, 1965—June 15, 2022

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN—Christine Ann (Johnson) Roth, age 56, of St. Louis Park, MN passed away June 15, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Christine was born to Ronald and Marilyn (Harding) Johnson on October 6, 1965 in Auburn, CA. She graduated from New Lisbon High School (1984) in Wisconsin.

An avid animal lover, Christine studied Animal Science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for her undergrad, and at the University of Kentucky for her Masters. Christine worked in sales for Purina Mills and later worked for Untiedt’s Garden Center.

She was a proud member of the Hennepin County Master Gardeners, where her artistic talents shined. Christine dearly loved her Golden Retrievers Lucy and Copper, and horses Jack, Tippy, Roman, and Sposen. She also enjoyed reading, crafts, puzzles, skiing, and a good chocolate ice cream.

Christine met her husband Rick at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. They were married in 2002, and she became a stepmom to Sarah and Christopher. Christine enjoyed Roth family events, and especially being one of the “outlaws:. Christine and Rick recently celebrated their 20th Wedding Anniversary.

Christine was a fabulous grandma to Madison, Riley, Harrison, and Franklin. Christine is survived by her husband Richard Roth; children: Sarah (Tanner) Dayhoff of Lafayette, CO and Christopher (Megan) Roth of Apple Valley, MN; four grandchildren: Madison, Riley, Harrison, and Franklin; and, brother Craig (Valerie) Johnson of New Lisbon, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Marilyn (Harding) Johnson; and, her grandparents Forest and Agnes Harding, and Maltie and Lillian Johnson, all of Saint Louis Park, MN.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. with service starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by a lunch at the church. A private family interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Memorials preferred to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org).