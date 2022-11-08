Oct. 16, 1963—Nov. 1, 2022

MILTON—Christine J. Snyder, age 59, of Milton, WI, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care, in Janesville, WI. Christine was born on October 16, 1963, to Allen and Joanne (Loest) Schaeffer in Hustisford, WI. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in Juneau, WI.

She married Paul Snyder on January 5, 1985 and had six children. Christine received an Associate degree in Computer Software (RPG Programming) from MPTI Fond Du Lac.

Throughout her life, she had jobs babysitting, eyewear technician, delivering newspapers, being an assistant fashion clothes consultant, and, most recently, with Cornerstone Graduate Supply as an Administrative Assistant.

She enjoyed history, bible study, gardening, calligraphy, hand stitching, walking, sipping coffee, outside sports, singing, playing clarinet and violin, and homeschooling children.

Christine met her husband at a quiet lounge between pool shots while enjoying her 18th birthday. That started an intimate partnership growing together, closer to the Lord and training up their children. She had a knack for teaching with clarity and grace.

On Saturday evenings, Christine and Paul enjoyed homemade chocolate chip cookies after all the young ones were in bed. Christine’s greatest joy was developing good relationships with her children. It was most important to her for her family to know and enjoy the love of a creator God and salvation through his only son Christ Jesus. Christine was a real Proverbs 31 wife, and when every child was in her womb, she would often be seen reading the Bible to them. She wanted them to know Jesus even before they were born.

Christine is survived by her husband Paul; children: Joshua (Aubrey) O’Shea, Sarah Snyder, Hosannah Snyder, Rebeccah Snyder, Shoshannah (Micah Ayres) Snyder, and Lydiah (Avrey Kakouris) Snyder; granddaughter Lizzi Snyder; siblings: Stephen Schaeffer, Kathryn Huettner, Susan Oechsner; in-laws: Henry Snyder, Sally Schultz, Peggy (Fred) Quandt, Barb (David) Spreen, Kathy (Joe LaBeau) Snyder. She is predeceased by her parents and mother-in-law Betty Snyder.

Funeral Services will be at Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. Visitation at 3:00 PM, service at 4:00 PM with food to follow, Pastor Dr. George Calhoun officiating. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.