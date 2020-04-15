Christine L. Peterson Minard Sorenson, 76, Mauston

Christine L. Peterson Minard Sorenson, 76 of rural Mauston passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston.
Christine was born on Dec. 27, 1943, in Mauston, the daughter of Clifford and Vera (Niles) Peterson.
Christine is survived by her husband, Richard; siblings, Marian Ristow, Neil (Maxine) Peterson, Alan (Diane) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.
A Private graveside service will be held at the Plymouth Cemetery.
