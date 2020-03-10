Christine M. (Neuman) Pirrung, age 65, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Dec. 24, 1954, the daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Neuman.
She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1973. Christine was employed at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac for over 30 years in the business office. Prior to her retirement, she met the love of her life, Roy Pirrung. They were married within a year and celebrated their vows at St. Peter’s Cathedral, The Vatican, on Nov. 27, 2012.
She was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan where she enjoyed attending mass and singing while holding Roy’s hand. Chris was an avid triathlete and later returned to her first passion; running. She was a frequent podium finisher. Christine was a member of the Fond du Lac Running Club and later the Badgerland Striders and Kohler Sports Core. Her running ended when back problems, caused by scoliosis, forced her to stop. Christine turned back to hiking, swimming, and strengthening exercises.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Pirrung; brothers and sisters, Robert (Christine) Neuman, Cheryl Neuman, Terrance Neuman, Royce Neuman, Gary Neuman, Mark (Debbie) Neuman, Laureen (Paul) White, and Paula (Steve) Sabatke; a sister-in-law, Marlene Bretzmann and brothers-in-law, Gary Pirrung (Colleen) and Don (JoAnn) Pirrung. She is further survived by a daughter-in-law, Christine (Ryan) Burg and their children Katie, Alex, and special friend, Martha Hill. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In accordance with Christine’s wishes, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Christine’s name and should be directed to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Dr., Suite 1000, Madison, Wis. 53718. www.specialolympicswisconsin.org
The REINBOLD-NOVAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
