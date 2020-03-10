Christine M. (Neuman) Pirrung, age 65, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Dec. 24, 1954, the daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Neuman.

She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1973. Christine was employed at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac for over 30 years in the business office. Prior to her retirement, she met the love of her life, Roy Pirrung. They were married within a year and celebrated their vows at St. Peter’s Cathedral, The Vatican, on Nov. 27, 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan where she enjoyed attending mass and singing while holding Roy’s hand. Chris was an avid triathlete and later returned to her first passion; running. She was a frequent podium finisher. Christine was a member of the Fond du Lac Running Club and later the Badgerland Striders and Kohler Sports Core. Her running ended when back problems, caused by scoliosis, forced her to stop. Christine turned back to hiking, swimming, and strengthening exercises.