LAKE DELTON—Christine Mantor, age 78, of Lake Delton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Feb. 4, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis., the daughter of Galen and Madge Waldhart. She married Terry Mantor in August 1965 in Dorchester, Wis.
Chris graduated from Dorchester High School and later received her Medical Assistant certification. She worked for many years as a probate paralegal.
Chris was an avid seamstress. She loved to sew costumes for WDHS, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie Show Choirs, Fast Molly’s and Chula Vista variety shows, countless wedding parties and in most recent years, quilts. She also loved to sew for her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, coining “Chris” Naked Kids Club” as her ‘brand.’ She also loved knitting, reading, and was never without something to do with her hands.
Chris is survived by her daughters, Mary (Rick) Allison and Dana (Tim) Henke; grandchildren, Casey and Matt Allison, and Carley and Abigail Henke; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail, Debbie, Linda and Laurie; and brothers, Paul and Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and Madge; and stepfather, Arnold Rhyner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Burial will take place in Dorchester, Wis., at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
