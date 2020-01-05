Christine "Tina" Marie Foster, 70, Grayling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tina did love her plants and pets. There wasn’t a day where she didn’t attend to her many indoor plants, and weather permitting, the shrubs and plants she cultivated outside. Growing up on a farm downstate, she always loved animals. A dog was a constant in her life. Frieda, a too-friendly Aussie, is going to miss her companionship as well as her reprimands. Tina also found a few hours every week to get to the Grayling Fitness Center, but only if there wasn’t an honest alternative.

But most amazing of all were the hundreds of volunteer hours in the city of Grayling. If it wasn’t something for her church community at St. Francis, it was the Christian Help Center. Most consuming were the times spent as a Medicare advocate at the Commission on Aging. But she would tell you her favorite times were with the other volunteers and artists at the AuSable Artisan Village.

With retirement came lots of opportunity to travel to amazing places, but number one were the trips to visit the grandkids in South Africa. Ian and Avi were her forever sunshine.