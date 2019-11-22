JUNEAU - Christine Ione Wilken (nee Budreau), 67, of Juneau, went to be with God on Nov. 16, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after a short battle with cancer. She was born on April 28, 1952, the daughter of Jack D. and Gloria J. (nee Radue) Budreau. Christine worked for over 29 years as a CNA doing homecare. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and spending time in Northwoods of Wisconsin. She was very artistic, doing crafts and painting, and she had a great love of all animals, but most important to her was her family and the memories they made together.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (Arik) Kohman of Beaver Dam; grandson, Marshall Kohmn; granddaughter, Brittany (Alexander)Sloush of Va.; great-grandsons, Isaac and Theo; sister, Kay Budreau of North Fond du Lac; brothers, Michael Budreau of Rhinelander, Brian Budreau of Fond du Lac and Jeff Budreau of Oshkosh; 8 nieces and nephews,Trisha (Jeff) Steffen of Medford, Jamie (Brooke) Bowen of Fond du La, Trina (Dan) Lehner of Beaver Dam, Jenny Bowen & (Colton Kennedy) of Franksville, Megan (Patrick) Olson of Medford, Josh Christian / Budreau of Milwaukee, Brandon Budreau of Fond du lac and Lucas Budreau of Appleton; and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Christy's best friend Janice Wachs of 43 years, from Milwaukee, held a special place in her heart.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. A special thank you to Hospice Home of Hope. Your compassion for our sister was greatly appreciated.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lakeside Grill, 71 Promen Drive, in Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac, Wis., 54935, with a buffet luncheon and refreshments served.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
