April 2, 1976—Sept. 20, 2022

BARABOO—Christopher Allan Mahl, 46, felt his life was too painful and decided to leave us on September 20, 2022. Christopher was born on April 2, 1976 to Ernest Mahl and Jean Lynch.

Chris loved to spend time with his kids and family. He loved to do ceramic tiling with his uncle, Brian Vosen. He loved riding his motorcycle, reading books, playing video games with his sons and hanging out with his best friends Bo Rataczak and Bob Hoel.

He leaves behind his loving mother, Jean (Mike)Lynch; sons: Mikal Schmidt and Logan Olson; daughter, Ciara Bice; brothers: Daniel (Donna)Pickarts, Jeremy (Rena) Pickarts, Anthony Mahl, Troy Mahl; sisters: Tiffany (Brent) Taylor, Michelle Mahl, Emily (Matt) Nicoly, Stephanie Mahl, Renee Mahl; grandmother, Mary Vosen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews all who will miss him dearly. Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Mahl, grandfather, Daniel Vosen and sister, Heather Mahl.

Although we will never be whole again, we will cherish the years Christopher gave to us. Never say goodbye because that means you are leaving, Christopher we will see you again and in the meantime we will never forget our love for you.

Christopher would want to let his family and friends know that he loved them and that he was sorry for his decision, but felt it was the only way. Chris was loved by so many, but that love wasn’t enough to keep him with us. You may never know what people are going through, depression doesn’t always show on the outside and it’s even harder to see on the inside. To honor Christopher’s memory we will be holding a Celebration of Life on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingston Town Hall, W6368 Pine St., Dalton, WI 53926. We invite anyone who knew Chris to attend and help us remember his life.