ELKHART LAKE - Christopher J. Hillmer, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019, due to an accidental fall at his home in Elkhart Lake.
Christopher was born on February 8, 1983, in Madison, the son of Arthur and Sandra (Dreyer) Hillmer. He graduated from Muskego High School in 2002, and attended Community College of Beaver County in Pa. He had worked as an air traffic controller for the FAA at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison since 2007. In 2017, Christopher was honored as the FAA Great Lakes Regional employee of the year. He was an avid automotive enthusiast and enjoyed watching and attending auto races (especially at Road America). He also loved fishing with his brother, photography and spending lots of time with his beloved pets.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Art and Sandi Hillmer, of Elkhart Lake; his grandmother, Rosemary Dreyer, of Portage; his brother, Nicholas (Shannon) Hillmer, of West Allis; his nieces, Karley and Aliyah Hillmer, of West Allis; uncles, David Dreyer (Danita) of Portage, Dale Dreyer (Gary Bement) of Oakland Park, Fla., and Patrick Dreyer of Portage; along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A private inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Hearing Research Foundation at american-hearing.org.
