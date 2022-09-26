Feb. 1, 1946 – June 13, 2022

MERRIMAC—Christopher James Anderson, 76, of Merrimac, WI, completed his life on earth on June 13, 2022. A complete obituary for Chris can be found on baldwinfuneralservices.com.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St., in Baraboo, WI. Family and friends are invited to an Irish Wake (open house) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Baraboo Arts Center, 323 Water St., in Baraboo.

In lieu of flowers or food, donations to the First Presbyterian Church or the Boys and Girls Club of Baraboo, PO Box 55, Baraboo, WI 53913 or a charity of your choice are welcome and appreciated. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.