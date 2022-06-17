Feb. 1, 1946 – June 13, 2022

MERRIMAC—Christopher James Anderson, 76, of Merrimac, WI, completed his life on earth on June 13, 2022. He was born in Washington, DC on February 1, 1946 the son of Jac and Kay (O’Neill) Anderson. He grew up in West Bend, WI and married Cheryl Fischer on August 31, 1968. They enjoyed a 53+ year partnership that turned out to be an extraordinary journey.

Chris graduated in the West Bend High School, Class of 1964, attended Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His degrees were in Psychology and Business and he loved his career working in retail, marketing and manufacturing. Chris worked for various companies including one he owned (1979-89) and then retired in 2016 as CEO of Gaskets, Inc., in Rio, WI.

After moving to Baraboo in 1979, Chris was active in many area community groups including Kiwanis, the Chamber of Commerce, the local UW Alumni Club, and the Boys and Girls Club Board. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo, serving on many ministry committees over the years, enjoying the fellowship of his church family and loving to sing in the choir.

In 1987, Chris and Cheryl moved to Lake Wisconsin and relished cruising in their boat and seeing the amazing lake scenery and sunsets. Chris enjoyed boating, fishing in Canada, golf, traveling, dancing to 40s big band and 60s rock music, Badger football season tickets, watching UW basketball and volleyball on television, cooking, baking, entertaining, singing in the famous Baraboo beer choir, a succession of faithful dogs and portraying Santa.

Chris is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his best friend and seventh grade sweetheart. He liked to call her, Toots. Chris is further survived by his loving siblings: Steve Anderson (Barbara), Susan Barrow (Bruce), Kathie Koenig (Rich), Sara Powell, and Martha Smithback (Eric); as well as his brother-in-law, Brian Fischer (Rita Renner). Chris treasured time spent with his siblings and four nieces and nine nephews (and their partners); and 17 grand-nieces and nephews; and a remarkable group of highly regarded and fun-loving cousins, neighbors, and friends.

A memorial service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers or food, donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash Street, Baraboo, WI 53913 or the Boys and Girls Club of Baraboo, PO Box 55, in memory of Chris or to a charity of your choice are welcome. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.