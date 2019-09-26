BARABOO—Christopher John Lytle, age 37, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Christopher, son of John and Susan (Jahn) Lytle, was born June 7, 1982, at Fort Campbell, Ky. He was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 2000. Christopher proudly served in the US Army from 2001 to 2005, and did one tour in Iraq. His passion was live action role play. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, the outdoors, the Packers and helping other Veterans and friends.
He is survived by his parents, John and Susan Lytle of Baraboo; brother, Joshua (Nadia) Lytle of Sparta; sisters, Laura (Scott) Ferguson of Anchorage, Alaska, Andrea Kaluza of Colo., and Angela (Edward) Witczak of Baraboo. He is further survived by his grandmother, Marguerite Jahn of Baraboo; six aunts; six uncles; seventeen nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandfather; as well as two uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
