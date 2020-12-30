Christopherson, John W.

PORTAGE – John W. Christopherson, age 79, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

John was born on March 11, 1941, in Portage, the son of Arthur and Blanche (Hudy) Christopherson. He married Sandra Bartel on Sept. 22, 1961, at the Portage United Methodist Church. He worked as a route salesman for Aramark. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing horseshoes and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Christopherson; children, Jeff Christopherson and Lori (Brian) Taylor; grandchildren, Kirie (Dustin) Friedrichs and Jennifer (Chris) Bortz; great-grandchildren, Catalina Christopherson, Freya Friedrichs and Cyrus Friedrichs; siblings, Chuck (Rita) Christopherson, Blanche Eaton, Delores Patroelj, Bob Johnson, Wanda Cossack, Betty McIntyre and Louise Brown; brothers-in-law, Terry Bartel, Dennis (Sheila) Kelley, Michael (Dawn) Kelly, Brian (Kathy) Kelley and Gary (Pam) Kelley; sister-in-law, Linda (Terry) Thurler; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his infant son, John Jr.; his parents; siblings, Art, Frank, Victoria, Doris and Viola; step-mother, Verena; and mother- and father-in-law, LaVerne and Bernice Kelley.