Christopherson, John W.

PORTAGE – John W. Christopherson, age 79, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
John was born on March 11, 1941, in Portage, the son of Arthur and Blanche (Hudy) Christopherson. He married Sandra Bartel on Sept. 22, 1961, at the Portage United Methodist Church. He worked as a route salesman for Aramark. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing horseshoes and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Christopherson; children, Jeff Christopherson and Lori (Brian) Taylor; grandchildren, Kirie (Dustin) Friedrichs and Jennifer (Chris) Bortz; great-grandchildren, Catalina Christopherson, Freya Friedrichs and Cyrus Friedrichs; siblings, Chuck (Rita) Christopherson, Blanche Eaton, Delores Patroelj, Bob Johnson, Wanda Cossack, Betty McIntyre and Louise Brown; brothers-in-law, Terry Bartel, Dennis (Sheila) Kelley, Michael (Dawn) Kelly, Brian (Kathy) Kelley and Gary (Pam) Kelley; sister-in-law, Linda (Terry) Thurler; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his infant son, John Jr.; his parents; siblings, Art, Frank, Victoria, Doris and Viola; step-mother, Verena; and mother- and father-in-law, LaVerne and Bernice Kelley.
A memorial visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. Inurnment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
