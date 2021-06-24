Christopherson, Kathryn M.

JUNEAU - Kathryn M. "Katie" Christopherson, 45, of Juneau, passed away on June 21, 2021, after injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident.

Kathryn Margaret Lauersdorf was born on Oct. 7, 1975, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Dennis and Janet (nee Buth) Lauersdorf. She was a 1995 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. She had been employed at Universal Co-Op in Lebanon for the past two years. Prior to that, she had been employed at Cooper Power in Pewaukee for 10 years, as well as Insight FS in Ixonia for 12 years. She was a member of Juneau Rod and Gun Club, currently serving as its secretary. Katie was very well liked and a people person.

Katie is survived by her parents, Dennis "Denny" and Janet Lauersdorf of Ixonia; the love of her life, Brad Anderson of Juneau; her fur-babies, Abby and Kobe; sister, Becca York and her daughter, Lily York, of Ixonia; brother, Bradley (Dulcinea) Lauersdorf and his daughter, Sophia Lauersdorf, of Watertown; Brad's siblings, Rod (Terry) Anderson of Juneau, Rhonda (Jeff) Schmude of Horicon, and Deb (Kevin) Keel of Hustisford; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Margaret Buth and Florentine and Lucille Lauersdorf.