Churchill, Keith G.

REEDSBURG - Keith Gordon Churchill, age 57, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in the Town of Winfield. There will be an outdoor visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at City Park in Reedsburg across the street from Hoof Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.