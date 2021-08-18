Churchill, Kenneth "Lee"

Lee was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Kenneth and Verna (Mick) Churchill. He grew up in Lyndon Station and attended Mauston High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in November of 1965 and was deployed to Vietnam. In September of 1967 he was honorably discharged with the rank of specialist-4 and returned home and began work right away at the Badger Ordnance. In April of 1969 he married Linda Jay in Mauston, and they raised their family in Lyndon Station. Lee delivered LP for Reedsgas and Mauston Farmers Co-op for many years, making friends with countless customers along the way. He drove a short time for Hart Transport OTR but didn't care for being away from his family so he returned to Reedsgas. Lee's driving days were cut short due to vision impairment, but he continued working in Lyndon Station for Lyndon Hardwoods and Stan's Industrial until he retired. Lee loved tinkering in his shed fixing small engines and his Farmall B tractor, talking and visiting with friends and family, and tipping back an Old Mil or two... Lee was a proud veteran and dedicated member of Maurice C. Havey V.F.W. Post 5970, having served as commander and adjutant. He also served on the Lyndon Station Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and had served as assistant chief.