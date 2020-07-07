Churchill, Ronald "R.C"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Ronald "R.C." Churchill, age 81, of Winfield Township, rural Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the University Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Clinton S. and Vada G. (O'Connor) Churchill. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army starting in 1959. On September 17, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judy A. Bodendein. This marriage was blessed with five children. He purchased his family dairy farm in 1966, and it is still in operation today. Ron owned and operated Farmsteadt Automation and sold farm equipment for many years.

Ron served as President on the Board of Oakdale Electric for 35 years. He also served as Chairman for the Town of Winfield. He previously served as a board member for Dairyland Electric, and was on the Reedsburg Ambulance board. Ron was an avid sports enthusiast and loved golfing, football and was a Badger season ticket holder for over 20 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judy on January 27, 2016; son Keith Churchill on April 11, 2020; sisters LaVeda Bodendein and Lucille Gates; and brother Clinton “Bud” Churchill Jr.