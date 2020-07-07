Churchill, Ronald "R.C"

REEDSBURG - Ronald "R.C." Churchill, age 81, of Winfield Township, rural Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the University Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Clinton S. and Vada G. (O'Connor) Churchill. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army starting in 1959. On September 17, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judy A. Bodendein. This marriage was blessed with five children. He purchased his family dairy farm in 1966, and it is still in operation today. Ron owned and operated Farmsteadt Automation and sold farm equipment for many years.
Ron served as President on the Board of Oakdale Electric for 35 years. He also served as Chairman for the Town of Winfield. He previously served as a board member for Dairyland Electric, and was on the Reedsburg Ambulance board. Ron was an avid sports enthusiast and loved golfing, football and was a Badger season ticket holder for over 20 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judy on January 27, 2016; son Keith Churchill on April 11, 2020; sisters LaVeda Bodendein and Lucille Gates; and brother Clinton “Bud” Churchill Jr.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Sandy) Churchill of Reedsburg, Kim (Jeff) Miller of North Freedom, Kristi (Jim) Brown of Reedsburg, and Kory Churchill (Amanda) of Reedsburg; daughter-in-law Kellie Churchill of Reedsburg; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Hubert (Pat) Churchill of Bristol; sister-in-law Arlene Churchill of LaValle; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Churchill will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Msgr. Donald Heiar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Winfield Township. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
