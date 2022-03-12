Oct. 17, 1966—March 10, 2022

ROSENDALE—Cinda Perry, 55, of Rosendale, passed away March 10, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Cinda was born October 17, 1966 to Harold and Margaret (Daane) Henning. Cinda graduated from Laconia High School in 1985 and two weeks later on June 15 she married the love of her life, Joseph Perry, at Brandon United Methodist Church. After their wedding she accompanied Joseph for seven years while he was in the military. The couple then moved to Rosendale where she held multiple jobs until finding her passion as a CNA at the Christian Home in Waupun. After 23 years she retired to become a full-time grandma. Cinda loved to travel with her husband.

Cinda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joseph; two daughters: Toni (Jacob) Meier and Morgyn (Gregory) Peterson; five grandchildren: Camden and Wyatt Meier, Amelia, Bennett, and Cayson Peterson; mother-in-law, Agnes Perry; four siblings: Bruce (Cynthia) Henning, Connie Dahlke, Dale (Dawn) Henning, Vance (Mary) Henning; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Henning, Sharon Henning, Barbara (William) Kissinger, and Susan (Jay) Baehman; two brothers-in-law: Scott (Barbara) Perry and Jeffery (Angeline) Perry; and many nieces and nephews.

Cinda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Vernon and Gary Henning; nephews: Coy Henning and Joshua Perry; father-in-law, Donald Perry; sister-in-law, Lenora Henning; and brother-in-law, Dennis Dahlke.

Funeral services for Cinda Perry will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Rosendale Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.—7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.