Cindy L. Immerfall, age 66, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.
A memorial service will be held and recorded. This will be placed on the Koepsell-Murray website by April 7.
Cindy was born on Oct. 21, 1953 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Donald and Donna (Neitzel) Raue. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1971. On Dec. 21, 1979, she was united in marriage with Steven Immerfall in Juneau. For over 30 years, Cindy worked as the business manager at Thomas Chevrolet in Beaver Dam. After retiring in 2004, they moved to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Cindy enjoyed crafts; stamping was one of her favorites and she always made home-made greeting cards. She also loved her flowers and her garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber (Kevin) Immerfall-Stinemates of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Grace, Jacob, and Hunter Stinemates; her siblings, Cheryll (Bill) Steinke of Madison, Jeff Raue of Horicon, and Shelley (Mark) Neitzel of Horicon; two step-sons, Barry Immerfall of Beaver Dam and Keith (Jill) Immerfall of Fond du Lac; four step grandchildren, Taylor and Camdyn Immerfall, and Kory Immerfall and Austin Immerfall; a step great-granddaughter; Kaylee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences and view the recorded memorial service, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
