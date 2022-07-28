July 6, 1957—July 19, 2022

LODI—Cindy Reeve, age 65, of Lodi, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.

Cindy was born July 6, 1957, the daughter of Marvin and Nancy Platt. She grew up in Wisconsin Dells and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. In November of 1976, she married Kim Reeve.

Cindy applied her skills with numbers, organization, and customer service to her work in banking. She was an owner and operations manager for numerous restaurants and the All Stop Travel Plazas while working side-by-side with her husband, Kim. Cindy enjoyed travel, glamping, playing cards, motorcycle rides, music, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Cindy was a gentle, caring, and selfless person who set an example of kindness and compassion.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Kim; children: Kari (Geoff) Mackaron and Ryan Reeve; granddaughter, Anya Mackaron; and sisters: Diana (Mark) Wenkman, Linda (Jerry) Wolfram, Sandy Platt (Glenn) Slade, and Wendy (Tom) Georges. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Nancy Platt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for her close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Live For Today Foundation at https://www.live-for-today.org/donate/ in memory of Cindy. Live For Today Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps provide new experiences and travel opportunities to inspire young adults with cancer to focus on living.