BEAVER DAM - Cindy S. Gubin, 61, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Cindy was born the daughter of John and Clara (Pederson) Pavelka on March 31, 1958, in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Cindy was married to James Gubin on July 23, 1994. She was employed with Glasfloss Industries in Juneau for many years. She also waitressed at Park Plaza Pizza in Beaver Dam for over 20 years. Cindy enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She enjoyed shooting pool and taking casino trips with her husband James.
Cindy is survived by her husband, James of Beaver Dam; her son, Travis Lange of Beaver Dam; five siblings, Duane Pavelka of Fox Lake, Judy (Gerald) Miller of Fox Lake, Donald (Linda) Pavelka of Green Bay, Randy Pavelka of Fox Lake, and Susan (special friend, Dave Wade) Pavelka of Oshkosh; her grandchildren, Robert, Dylan, Brandi, Emma, and Chase; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Richard, John, and Ronald Pavelka; her nephew, Michael Pavelka; and her niece, Sylvia Pavelka.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
