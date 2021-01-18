Cirone, Dominick

As a teenager Dominick along with his family immigrated to America. He spent his early years in the Chicagoland area and later moved to Wisconsin where he opened his restaurant, Dominick’s Place in Pardeeville, WI. where he brought the taste of Chicago style pizza to a small community. He was famous for his pizza, but will always be remembered for his larger than life personality. If Dominick was not at the restaurant, you could always find him woodworking, building decks, spending time with his family and friends, cruising around in his golf cart, or relaxing and sharing stories around the campfire. Dominick loved with all he had and had a genuinely caring heart and soul. Dominick’s grandchildren are his pride and joy, he will continue to watch over them even now, as their guardian angel.