Cirone, Dominick

MONTELLO—Dominick Cirone, 68, of Montello, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born April 12, 1952 in AltaVilla Milicia, Sicily, Italy to Biagio and Giuesdpa Cirone.
As a teenager Dominick along with his family immigrated to America. He spent his early years in the Chicagoland area and later moved to Wisconsin where he opened his restaurant, Dominick’s Place in Pardeeville, WI. where he brought the taste of Chicago style pizza to a small community. He was famous for his pizza, but will always be remembered for his larger than life personality. If Dominick was not at the restaurant, you could always find him woodworking, building decks, spending time with his family and friends, cruising around in his golf cart, or relaxing and sharing stories around the campfire. Dominick loved with all he had and had a genuinely caring heart and soul. Dominick’s grandchildren are his pride and joy, he will continue to watch over them even now, as their guardian angel.
Survivors include his daughter, Katie (Garret) Schmitz; son, Dominick (Rachel) Cirone; step-son, Matt (Stacey) Orzel, brothers; Gaetano (Carol) Cirone and Joe Cirone, sisters; Dina Cirone and Castrenza (Antiago) Podix, grandchildren; Easton Schmitz, Luca and Nadia Cirone, Emma, Ashton, and Mason Orzel, as well as his loving girlfriend Laurie Callies. Dominick is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Visitation with social distancing and mask mandate will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dominick’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Pardeeville School District. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
