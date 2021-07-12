Ciszek, Louis Andrew

OXFORD—Louis Andrew Ciszek, age 69, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Wisconsin.

Private family services are planned for a later date.

Louis was born March 21, 1952 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Walter and Frances (Herbst) Ciszek. He graduated from Adams Friendship High School and the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Louis worked for the Mendota Mental Health Institute, State of Wisconsin Probation & Parole. Following his retirement, he lived in Oxford, Wisconsin.

Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Memorials may be directed in Louis’s memory to American Diabetes Association and American Cancer Association.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Frances (Herbst) Ciszek; by his siblings: Walter Ciszek and Louise (Ciszek) Pare.

Survivors include his daughter, Megan Ciszek of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters: Mary (Dennis) Schad of Oxford, WI; Joan Screnock of Sparta, WI; and Carol Ciszek of New York, NY; and brother, Robert (Janet) Ciszek of San Juan Capistrano, CA. Louis is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.