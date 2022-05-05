Jan. 12, 1932—April 28, 2022

MAUSTON—Claire Eugene Clark, age 90, of Mauston, WI passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Fairview Nursing Home, Mauston, WI.

A Celebration of Claire’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Clark’s Pond, N1152 Cty. Rd. J, Lyndon Station. Please join the family in honoring Claire and sharing your favorite “Claire” stories.

Claire was born January 12, 1932 in Camp Douglas, WI the son of Floyd and Mary (Strege) Clark. Claire served in the Airforce and was an aircraft mechanic stationed in Korea. He was a carpenter for many years. Claire started his career traveling to Madison every day. He eventually decided to stay closer to home, and built 78 homes in the Juneau County area before retiring.

In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards and shaking dice with family and friends. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. Most of all, Claire cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and attending their sporting events. Claire was the rock of the family, and will be greatly missed. His generosity, sense of humor and advice will always be remembered.

He is survived by his sons: Ronald (Roxanne) Clark, Frank (Vickie) Clark, Robert Clark; daughter, Terry Clark; sister-in-law, Rose Clark; nine grandchildren: Alonda Clark (Chris Gallagher), Carrie Clark (Greg Newlun), Jeff Clark, Courtneh Clark, Jeremy (Lacy Lobenstein) Clark, Matthew Clark, Jamie (Traci) Navis, Mike (Nicole Gottschalk) Navis, Lauren (Brian) Wilke; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: wife, Margaret; brother, Richard Clark; daughter, Ilene and grandson, Frank Clark, Jr.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.