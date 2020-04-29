Claire Raymond (Shorty) Robson, age 93, of Dekorra Township

DEKORRA TOWNSHIP - Claire Raymond (Shorty) Robson, age 93, passed away at U.W. Hospital in Madison, Wis. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born on March 30, 1927, in Dekorra township, to Clyde Raymond and Iva Mae (Cuff) Robson, the second eldest of six children. Claire married Natalie Louise Nelson on Jan. 31, 1947, during a blizzard, in Dekorra Township, Columbia County, Wis., at the home of the groom. They had seven children. Claire was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theater from 1945 to 1946. He worked as a farmer, auto/truck mechanic and an executive buyer. His career included Hyland Garage, Hill Chevrolet, Cuff's Mobil Service and GTE, retiring from GTE in 1987. He was a dedicated family provider, at one time working three jobs at the same time, then going home to work on vehicles for neighbors and friends in his home garage. He was a past Dekorra Town Board Supervisor as well as a Columbia County Board Supervisor. Claire and Nat enjoyed square dancing in the early days of their marriage. They always enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. They were very involved in a local community club and the organization of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Claire and Nat were active members of Inch United Methodist Church. They were both active volunteers at a local food pantry and delivered Meals on Wheels. In their 80s, they would explain that they delivered meals to “the elderly.” Claire lived his life for his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His family was his pride and joy.
Claire is survived by his children, Dale (Louise) Robson, Tom (Pam) Robson, Karen (Randy) Schoeneberg, Dave (Sonia) Robson, Kevin “Casey” (Laura) Robson and Chris (Lori) Robson. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Clint (Harriet) Robson; brother-in-law, Ralph Jacobs; sister-in-law, Jean Nelson; former sisters-in-law, Virginia Robson and Corrine Robson; nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Claire was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie, on Aug. 22, 2019. Also preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Nancy Robson; son-in-law, Chuck Goranson; brother, Clifford Robson; sisters, Joyce Schulze, Muriel Getchel and Hildred Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Roger Strasburg, Jack Schulze, Donald Getchel and Donald Nelson; former brother-in-law, Eugene Pinkall; and sisters-in-law, Marion Strasburg and Marlene Robson.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of U.W. Hospital and Senior Helpers for their compassionate care of Claire, with a special thank you to Vicki of Senior Helpers, for the comfort and love she provided to Dad and all of us over the last months of his life.
In preparation for Claire and Nat's 60th wedding anniversary, they were interviewed by family about their marriage and their lives together. The following is taken from that interview: Claire came home from the Army in the Fall of 1946. I proposed after I’d been home a month," he said, “after I saw that she wasn’t married to anybody else yet." I said, ‘Let’s get married.’” “Just like that,” said Nat.“Just like that,” Claire agreed.
72 years later, before Natalie passed away, they were still very much in love - "Just like that."
Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church or the Poynette Food Pantry.
Dad once said he wanted to live to be 100. As life began to throw him some curve balls he decided he might not try for it. Just a couple years ago he said, again, "You know... I might." At 93, you made a darned good run at it. You lived an amazing life Claire, Dad, Grandpa, Boppa!
