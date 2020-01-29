Clara Mae Thompson, 86, of Mauston

Clara Mae Thompson was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on Aug. 3rd, 1933, to Dewey and Eva Minor. She was united in marriage to Carl W. Thompson on Sept. 8, 1951. After a long battle with dementia she passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.
Clara worked at Hess Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She loved all of the life-long friendships she had made while working there. She was known for her quick wit, good sense of humor, and being able to say it like it is. She will be missed and remembered by many.
Clara is survived by her children, Carl (Kat) Thompson, Ron (Patti) Thompson, Vicki (Doug) Graf, Kathy (Stuart) Hoel; sister, Beverly; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Clara was preceded in death by mother, Eva (Voltz) Minor; father, Sampson Dewey Minor; husband, Carl W. Thompson; brothers, Sam and Billy (infant); son, Gary Thompson; grandson, Ronnie Thompson, and Fur Babies, JoJo and Katie.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME, Mauston, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jeff Fairchild will officiate.
Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.
