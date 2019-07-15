BARABOO - Clarence Arthur “Fritz” Frank, age 84, died on July 13, 2019. Clarence was born on October 22, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a graduate of the Fox Lake High School, Class of 1952, where he played baseball and football. He joined the US Naval Reserves in 1951 and enlisted in the US Army in 1954. He married Sally Lou Chester on May 26, 1956, in Fox Lake. Together they moved to Baraboo, where they raised their three children.
Clarence was a hard-working man who was employed as a meat cutter at Kroger and the local IGA. When his body could no longer handle the demands of butchering, he began a food service career with the State of Wisconsin. He worked in several institutions, including the Columbia Correctional Center in Portage. Clarence always held multiple jobs and was a chef at several Baraboo establishments including Arnie’s Ritz and the Old Highway House. After retirement from the state, he worked as a security guard for St. Clare Hospital.
Clarence was a loyal friend and always had a kind word for everyone. In his prime, he loved to play softball and horseshoes, bowl, and hunt. He took his family on countless camping adventures across many states, but he especially loved Devil’s Lake. He collected stamps and coins and enjoyed a good game of euchre. Clarence was a member of the Elks Club and the American Legion Post 172.
Clarence was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Scott Frank of Platteville, Thomas (Leah) Frank of Madison, and Janine (Eric Selje) Frank of Madison; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, August Arthur Frank and Evelyn (Yach) Frank; and his wife, Sally Frank. The family is grateful to Clarence’s health team at SSM Health/Dean and the staff of St. Clare Meadows for their compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)