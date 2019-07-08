Clarence “Butch” Chase of Juneau left this world peacefully while sleeping on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 74. Butch was born to George and Beverly Chase on July 31, 1944, in Martinez, California. He was united in marriage to Mary Benson in June of 1968. They were blessed with the birth of two sons. Years later, he married Doreen Marohl. On April 24, 1999, he married the love of his life, Donna. Together they celebrated 20 years of marriage. Those who knew Butch, knew of his great work ethic and love for work. He always said he would work till the day he died because that was his passion- and that is exactly what he did. Butch was a carpenter for many years at one time co-owning Chase-Fehrman Construction. He served in the U.S Navy and later became very involved in the city of Juneau. He was a past Assistant Fire Chief, EMT, Legion Commander, President of the Rod and Gun, worked for the sheriff’s dept. for the city of Juneau and an alderman for many years still serving the community at that position. He owned Butch’s lawn care for the past 14 years and could be seen around town doing what he loved. Butch enjoyed gardening, fishing, family gatherings and loved the 14 years he spent at the camper in Minocqua, Wis. He had a heart of gold; always willing to help people out and was always willing to lend a hand.
Butch is survived by his wife, Donna of Juneau; sons, Jody (Debbie) and grandson, Adam of Beaver Dam. Also, his son, Nick (Catherine) of Aurora, Colorado with their children, Maddie (Rayne) Carlson, Tristin, Nicholaus, Aiden and Meghan all of Colorado. He was blessed with a great-grandson in April of this year. He is also survived by step-son, Justin (Casey) Teichmiller of Beaver Dam along with grandkids, Kaedon, Gavin and Ollie. One step-daughter, Kristin (Charles) Hollweck and grandchildren, Mike and Max of Appleton, Wisconsin And one sister, Judy Arbogast of Watertown; as well as other friends and relatives. He was preceeded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, James Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Marge Zimmerman.
Visitation will be held at St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, with service to follow. Rev. Paul Schupmann will officiate. Graveside services will be held at Juneau City Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.
