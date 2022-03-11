June 3, 1933—March 9, 2022

JUNEAU—Clarence C. Arndt, age 88 of Juneau, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Clarence was born at home on the farm in the Township of Oak Grove on June 3, 1933, the son of Charles and Ella (Zepp) Arndt. On September 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to his wife, SuZanne Indermuehle at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. He was a member at St. Peter’s his entire life, ringing the church bells for many years until health conditions forced him to stop, and also sitting on the church council. Clarence loved tractors and could often be found browsing the local auctions and socializing with fellow collectors looking for a bargain. He enjoyed telling stories and elaborating, and he could “farmerize” anything. An animal lover, he was particularly fond of his cats and dogs. His rat terrier, Freckles, and maine coon, Macho Man, loved the touch of his huge hands.

Clarence is survived by his wife, SuZanne Arndt of Oak Grove; children: Jennifer (Robert) Schuett of Waupun, Jessica (Frank) Schlumpf of Blanchardville, Rebecca (Dale) Voelz of Tilleda, Rachel (Jeff Lemons) Arndt of Menomonee Falls; son-in-law, Tom Pouchert; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a nephew; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gretchen Pouchert; sisters: Adeline Mueller and Pearl Fischbach; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Clarence will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Hella officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Clarence’s name may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove.

