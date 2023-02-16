Aug. 2, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2023

POYNETTE – Clarence G. Paskey, Jr., age 93, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Clarence was born on August 2, 1929, in Leeds, WI, the son of Clarence George Paskey, Sr. and Bernice G. Grinde Paskey.

He was a dairy delivery man and worked at Dairy Equipment in Madison. Clarence ended his career working for the Columbia County Highway Dept. for over 10 years.

After retirement, Clarence enjoyed mowing lawns and taking long road trips. He also enjoyed going to the Amish community and visiting with people along the way. Clarence loved birds, his flowers, gardening and visiting with friends and family. He lived a long, full life, and was a loving and hard working father. Clarence will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his children: Steven (Marjorie) Paskey, Dennis (Suzanne) Paskey, Corrine Dettman, Sharon Putman, Neil (Julie Lee) Paskey, Shelly Burke, Kristine Gessner, and Jackie Ludwig; three step-children: Mary (Aaron) Lombard, Debbie (Bill Hovis) Tollison Hovis, and Scott (Jenn) Wagner; many loving grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Donald Paskey, Gary (Diane) Paskey, Richard Paskey, Ronald (Sandy) Paskey, Carol (Duane) Ballweg, Judy (Ken) Buchanan, Betty Pulsfus and Wyonne Paskey; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lucille (Knuteson) and second wife, Betty (Cabor), son, Michael Paskey, brothers: Jackie in infancy, Glen, Jim, Bob and Kenneth, sisters-in-law: Jean and Lorraine Paskey, brothers-in-law: Ernest Pulsfus and Gene Buchanan, grandsons: Brandon Paskey and Jacob Ludwig, and sons-in-law: Dale Dettman and Brian Tollison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Poynette Village Hall, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family for a memorial to Clarence.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.