Sept. 10, 1940 —May 9, 2022

LEAD HILL, AR—Clarence Henry Reppenhagen, 81, of Lead Hill, AR, passed away May 9, 2022. Clarence was born September 10, 1940, in Merrimac, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Helen Brecka Reppenhagen.

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and Donna K. Porter (Bob), Theresa and daughter, Little Tonyia Stebbins, and foster child Chad Bearden.

Clarence was raised in Wisconsin. He was a family man and loved his family dearly. Clarence also loved his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska at Elmendorf during the Vietnam era. He was employed the University of Wisconsin. Clarence also worked at Baraboo Badger ammunitions plant in the water filtration department.

In his later years, Clarence was drawn to the Ozark mountains, and it was there that he spent many of his years making a home with his wife Margaret of 40-years. Clarence and Margaret shared many happy years together and worked and played on their 40 acres in Boone County, AR.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, of the home, Johanna (Allan) Bruns, Kenneth Reppenhagen, Tammy Stebbins, Travis (Rhonda) Stebbins, and Tonyia Stebbins (Chris Larson). Clarence is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Clarence is also survived by his first wife, Judy McWane.

A Memorial service will be held on May 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, in Baraboo, WI. The VFW Chaplin will be present and will deliver a prayer.

Military Honors will be performed.