CHICAGO, ILL.—Clarence J. Pacholski, passed away on March 19, 2017, at the age of 92. U.S Navy Veteran of WWII. Former funeral director of The Pacholski Funeral Home in Chicago, Ill., and former pharmacist at Bartecki Pharmacy in Chicago, Ill. Devoted son of the late Joseph M. Pacholski, Sr., late Maryann Pacholska (nee, Szkolna); and beloved step-son of the late Clementine M. Pacholski. Loving brother of all of the late, John (Virginia), Florence (Peter) Skowronski, Gertrude (Albert) Adam, Carl A. (Mildred (nee Wojciak), Stanley E. (Pearl A. nee Walerczyk), Richard (Late Sophie A., & Eva), Lucille (Edwin) Wozniak; fond step-brother, Joseph M. Pacholski, Jr. (Josephine), Michael F., Leroy (Geraldine Schill); Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; but fondly inspired by Deborah L. Fusiek (Michael P.); and admired by many cousins and other family and friends, especially cousins, Judith (Larry) Messiner; and fond friend of the late Stanley A. Bartecki, Sr., and the Late Officer Gregg Bartecki. Burial was privately held on March 24, 2017 by Richard-Midway Funeral Home – Chicago, Ill. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in the Family plot. A Memorial Mass is being held on Oct. 6, 2019, at 8 a.m.; St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, (P. O. Box 310) 655 So. Main St., Poynette, Wis. 53955-0310, by Rev. -Fr. (Paul Balla) Balaraju Eturi. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Clarence J. Pacholski and Family would be greatly appreciated.
