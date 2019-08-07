JUNEAU - Clarence James Treder, 78 years old, of Juneau, WI, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Dennis Dirkx celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, and also on Wednesday, August 14 at church from 9:30 am until 10:20 am. Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Juneau, Wisconsin.
Clarence was born the son of Theodore and Lillian (Klapper) Treder on March 8, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage with Christine Ann Jahns on June 2, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fox Lake, WI. Clarence was a devout Catholic; he was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon, where he was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 14478.
Clarence was a jack-of-all-trades and through his work as a tile layer, he worked in buildings all over the area and the state. He was easy-going and always had a joke for everyone. Clarence was the first to volunteer when asked to do so and he loved to sell tickets for the various church and Knights of Columbus raffles. Clarence also loved to fish, but never out of a boat, instead he preferred his trusty cane pole along shore.
Clarence is survived by his children, Julie (Chip) Brabbit of Sheldon, Michelle (Allen) Jaeger of Juneau, Jennifer Treder of Juneau, JoAnne (David) Link of Juneau, and Theodore (Patric Meyer) Treder of Kaukauna; three sisters, Ludgeria (Robert) Jonas of Randolph, Alice (Edward) Borkowski of Waupun, and Ruthanne (Matt) Mohr of Pembine; his brothers-in-law, Eugene "Pete" Jahns of Beaver Dam and Curtis (Nancy) Jahns of Juneau; 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Lorie Johannes; a grandson, Lukas Jaeger; his brother, Joseph Treder; his brother-in-law, Robert "Joe" Jahns; his twin sisters-in-law, Janet King and Janice Jozefowski; and his mother and father-in-law.
If desired, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus Council 14478 in Horicon.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
